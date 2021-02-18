Advertisement

Carson Tahoe Health expands and updates medical campus

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:15 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson Tahoe broke ground on several projects in October 2019, beginning the first phase of its ten-year master campus improvements. Now, when you visit the medical campus, you can see the progress being made, including an expansion of the emergency department and a 2-level enclosed walkway connector between the Regional Medical Center (RMC) and Sierra Surgery. The basic structural connection of the walkway is now complete and the connector is expected to be finished in 2022.

The emergency department also added 8 treatment rooms, bringing the total to 32, and the engineering and groundwork has been laid out for a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion of the RMC lower level.

Carson Tahoe Behavioral Health Services Mallory Crisis Center began to expand in 2020, thanks to a generous $800,000 donation from the Mallory Foundation. The expansion brings the total number of patient beds in the crisis center up to 15 as well as adding triage/holding spaces for shorter stay patients, and three extra offices for additional providers.

A multi-year project to update and energize every patient room is currently underway as well.

