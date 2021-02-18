Advertisement

California lawmakers propose ban on fracking by 2027

In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks are seen operating in Bakersfield, Calif. Last...
In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks are seen operating in Bakersfield, Calif. Last year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the state Legislature to ban fracking by 2024. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, introduced legislation that would ban the issuance or renewal of fracking permits starting on Jan. 1, 2022. The bill would also ban all fracking in California, along with other forms of oil extraction such as cyclic steaming, by Jan. 1, 2027. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Adam Beam
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:48 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - New legislation would ban all fracking in California by 2027, taking aim at the powerful oil and gas industry in the state that’s been a leader in combating climate change.

The measure Wednesday comes months after Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the Legislature to ban fracking by 2024.

The technique extracts huge amounts of oil and gas from shale rock deep underground.

Climate groups say it harms the environment and threatens public health. The legislation would halt new fracking permits or renewals by Jan. 1 and ban the practice by 2027.

The oil and gas industry calls the legislation “legally questionable” and says it’s so broad it would mean a total ban on California oil production.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Related Content

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands
FILE - In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla...
California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

Most Read

Four vehicles were involved in this crash on US 395 in Douglas County
Multiple vehicle accident closes US 395 NB in Minden
Gov. Steve Sisolak announces changes to full contact sports in Nevada and provides an update on...
Gov. Sisolak announces changes to in-person learning, full contact sports can resume
RAC Guns and Ammo is located on Mill St. in Reno.
Reno gun store owners weigh in on calls for reform
Beefy's restaurant, Reno, Nevada
Tiny diner adapts to COVID restrictions and finds a new way forward
A man caught in an avalanche last year at Alpine Meadows has filed a lawsuit against the ski...
Alpine Meadows Ski Resort sued after 2020 avalanche

Latest News

Technology makeover available to northern Nevada nonprofits
Gov. Sisolak announces changes to in-person learning, full contact sports can resume
Gov. Sisolak announces changes to in-person learning, full contact sports can resume
In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, a woman sits at a slot machine in a casino in Las Vegas. A...
Casino industry report charts sharp drop in 2020 revenues
Night sky courtesy: Jeff Sullivan Great Basin School of Photography
Legislation targets night sky