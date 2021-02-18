Advertisement

Boston barber accidentally stabs himself after slipping at work

‘When I slipped … put my hands out to catch my fall’
By WBZ staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) – A Boston man is lucky to be alive after a freak accident sent him to the hospital for emergency open-heart surgery.

Barber Steve Silva said a pair of scissors he was carrying came within half an inch of giving him a life-threatening injury.

A surveillance video at the Boston Barber Co. shows him suddenly tripping as he was cutting a client’s hair on Friday.

“When I slipped … put my hands out to catch my fall,” Silva said.

That’s when the scissors punctured his chest and damaged an artery.

The video shows co-worker Sarah and client Max rushing to his aid.

“She got paper towels. Max got regular towels, switching them back and forth,” Silva said.

The two applied pressure until first responders arrived.

Out of the intensive care unit, but still recovering in the hospital, Silva hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

He said there’s only one thing he plans to change in the aftermath of the barbershop accident.

“I think I’ll get some no-slip shoes maybe,” Silva chuckled.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces changes to full contact sports in Nevada and provides an update on...
Gov. Sisolak announces changes to in-person learning, full contact sports can resume
Three people were killed in a crash involving four vehicles in Elko County.
Three people killed in multi-vehicle crash north of Wells
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this Feb. 12 photo of suspects in south Reno...
Washoe sheriff seeks 3 suspects in south Reno vehicle burglaries
Beefy's restaurant, Reno, Nevada
Tiny diner adapts to COVID restrictions and finds a new way forward
Thacker Pass image from the Environmental Impact Statement.
Nevada rancher sues to block lithium mine near Oregon line

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
US says it’s ready to join talks to resume Iran nuclear deal
The Sparks Police Department said this man robbed the 7-Eleven at 710 Baring Blvd. on Feb. 14.
Sparks police looking for robbery suspect
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes persist
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
Cruz says he went on trip to Cancun amid storm ‘to be a good dad’
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
South Dakota’s AG charged with 3 misdemeanors in fatal crash