2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital...
A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas police chief says two officers have been shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call.

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police spokesman Carlos Almeida says SWAT officers were responding to the scene.

Almeida says he has no further details, noting that it is still an active scene.

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia sent a tweet asking for prayers for the two officers. He says the search for the suspect is ongoing.

