Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Quiet, seasonal weather is in the forecast through Thursday. The next storm to affect the region will move in Friday and persist until Saturday. This system will bring windy conditions and a shot of Sierra snow. Valleys will see rain changing over to light snow before ending on Saturday. Temperatures will warm through Friday and then cool down again with this change, although the drop will not be severe by February standards. -Jeff