Wednesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:01 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Clear conditions with near average temperatures today will give way to unsettled weather Thursday afternoon through Friday night as a weak system moves through the region, bringing Sierra snow, gusty winds and a rain/snow mix to valley locations. Quieter weather returns Sunday with above average temperatures expected for the first part of next week.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

