Wednesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Clear conditions with near average temperatures today will give way to unsettled weather Thursday afternoon through Friday night as a weak system moves through the region, bringing Sierra snow, gusty winds and a rain/snow mix to valley locations. Quieter weather returns Sunday with above average temperatures expected for the first part of next week.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

