Washoe County investigating possible South African COVID variant

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:50 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District says there is a possibility there may be a case of the South African variant of COVID-19 in the area.

A traveler returned from South Africa and has since tested positive for COVID. The state lab is working to confirm whether the patient has a variant of the disease.

Washoe County Health Officer Kevin Dick says, even if the variant has not been confirmed, “We do know that the variants are out there. We do have international travel occurring. We also have people in this country who have tested and have the UK variant who have not traveled, don’t have that travel history.” Dick adds if the variants are not in Northern Nevada yet, the variants will reach the area eventually because of how fast the variant forms spread.

The Health District says it has administered nearly 38,000 vaccines to date. 6.5% of Washoe County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Researchers are trying to determine if the current vaccinations against COVID-19 are also effective against the South African or other variants. Experts are concerned about the COVID mutations because they appear to spread more readily and there is concern about whether the vaccines in use will be effective against them.

