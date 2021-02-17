Sparks Police HOPE team offers services to illegal campers along Truckee River

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 40 people illegally camped along the Truckee River in Sparks were moved and offered services Wednesday by the Sparks Police Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement (HOPE) Team.

The HOPE Team’s goal is to offer services and assist those experiencing homelessness by working with various organizations and charities to help those in need prior to any enforcement action being taken.

“For the safety of campers and patrons of the river and park, we coordinated efforts with our regional partners to provide services to those illegally camping at Gateway Park and along the river,” said Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth. “We offered emergency shelter, transitional housing, food, medical care, behavioral health services, trash clean up assistance, relocation services, and other support to individuals at Gateway Park.”

The HOPE team has visited Gateway Park to offer services 33 times since November 2020. Police said homeless camps in that area have led to calls for service for crimes committed including petty theft, illegal campfires, indecent exposure, threats and drug sales.

Police said several people accepted services offered including five choosing to go into shelters, two accepting substance abuse treatment and three given bus tickets to reunite with family members. No citations were issued, or arrests made.

Officers informed those who chose not to accept services that they could voluntarily go to the men’s or women’s shelters or other housing where beds are available.

Community organizations that helped with the outreach efforts include Health Plan of Nevada, Foundation for Recovery, Valley View Christian Church, Mobile Outreach Safety Team (MOST), Karma Box, Veterans Services, and Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality (RISE).

Sparks Public Works maintenance crews also expect to remove about 200 yards of trash and debris from Gateway Park.

