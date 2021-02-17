The Road Ahead with RTC: Traffic Signal Timing Update

SPONSORED: The RTC, in partnership with local agencies, studies and analyzes various corridors in our region to improve signal timing performance that keeps traffic flowing smoothly, reduce emissions, and travel time. Best practices recommend that traffic signals should be retimed or reevaluated on a three- to five-year cycle. Here in our region, we are maintaining our signals in a three-year cycle. In 2021, we are in year two of our three-year cycle.

Over the last year, the RTC has retimed several corridors in our region including: N. McCarran Blvd, Clear Acre Ln, Vista Blvd, Sparks Blvd, Wells Ave, Virginia St., Plumb Ln, and Kietzke Ln. We are currently working on improving the interchanges of Plumb/I-580 and Moana/I-580, Mill St., S. McCarran Blvd, W. McCarran Blvd, Pyramid Hwy, Damonte Ranch Pkwy and Downtown Reno/UNR corridors and plan to finish by the end of this year. We are evaluating corridors we worked on back in 2018 to improve the existing timing currently operating.

To adjust traffic signal timing, the RTC uses traffic pan-tilt and zoom cameras at various intersections around the region to monitor, watch, and assess any traffic issues that may occur. Also, the RTC has a central traffic management system where we are able to see the live traffic signal status and its operation. All signal timing in the region is done manually by field observations and driving through corridors to assess the effectiveness of traffic signal timing plans.

To report a traffic signal issue or concern, please call the traffic signal hotline at (775) 335-ROAD. The RTC will investigate the concern and resolve it as soon as possible.

