Ski lift rescue at Diamond Peak Ski Resort caught on camera

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - An incredible rescue at Diamond Peak Ski Resort at Incline Village was caught on camera.

A young boy was rescued from a chairlift Tuesday, Feb. 16 thanks to some quick thinking.

According to KOLO 8 News Now viewer Lori Rixmann who captured the video, her husband got on to the Ridge Chair when he saw the boy dangling from the lift.

The boy’s father was holding on to him while Rixmann’s husband and others grabbed plastic fencing to act as a net. Once in place, the father let go and the boy fell to safety.

We were told there were no injuries.

