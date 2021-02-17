Reno gun store owners weigh in on calls for reform

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday marked the third anniversary of the deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida that claimed the lives of 17 people. President Biden using the anniversary to call for congress to enact what he calls “common sense” reform.

“I think they are using it as an excuse to take our guns away from us,” said Rick Collup, owner of RAC Guns and Ammo on Mill St.

Collup and his wife Heather say that for a very simple reason,they don’t feel that legislation is going to help.

“People get them in the black market,” he said. “All the gun laws are not stopping any murders. They are actually stopping good people from depending themselves.”

Biden’s call includes banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers. It also calls for requiring background checks on all gun sales, something Collup says he agrees with and already does.

Still, Collup acknowledges the problem with shootings isn’t an easy one to fix, but says he would rather see more good people get trained on how to fight back.

