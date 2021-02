RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorhome was destroyed in an early-morning fire Wednesday. The Reno Fire Department responded around 6:45 a.m. to to Neil Road and Riley Avenue.

A woman inside was able to make it out safely. She told firefighters the fire was started by a heater that tipped over.

The fire was put out before it spread to any other vehicles or buildings.

