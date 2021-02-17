Man sentenced to prison for assaulting woman on Pyramid Lake Reservation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been sentenced to prison for strangling and suffocating a woman on the Pyramid Lake Reservation.

Wakinyan Blindman, 39, pleaded guilty in Nov. 2020 to one count of assault of an intimate partner by strangulation or suffocation within Indian Country.

On Tuesday he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

According to court documents and admissions made in court, on July 31, 2020, Blindman hit a woman with a closed fist, strangled her, and suffocated her by shoving dirt and weeds into her mouth. As a result of the assault, the woman suffered serious bodily injury.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance by the Pyramid Lake Tribal Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

This case was brought as part of Project Veronica, an initiative that the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada launched in August 2020. Project Veronica brings together law enforcement agencies, tribes, victims of domestic violence, and local and state government within Nevada to curb domestic violence and sexual violence. Project Veronica is named in honor of a local victim of domestic violence named Veronica Caldwell. In 2015, Veronica lost her life at the hands of her husband, who also shot and killed Veronica’s daughter Yvonne and her daughter’s boyfriend.

For more information on domestic violence or to get help, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website or call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.