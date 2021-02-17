Advertisement

Local optometrist says more patients worrying about extra screen time

Patients are experiencing eye fatigue and headaches.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:13 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local optometrist at Black Rock Vision Center said more patients are worried about the extra screen time on their eyes. Dr. Corom Eisley said our eyes are getting more screen time as people work, learn, and spend time at home during the pandemic.

He said his patients have concerns about eye fatigue and headaches. “Certainly if you think about a long day on the screen and the headaches people have, it’s going to affect other aspects of their life as well.”

Dr. Eisley said people can practice the 20-20-20 rule. “Every 20 minutes it’s a good idea to take a 20 second break and look 20 feet out into the distance just to kind of let your eyes sort of relax.”

People can also strengthen their eyes with pencil pushups by grabbing a pencil and guiding it towards their face. “You just look at the pencil and watch it as it gets closer to you.”

If you have a headache, experience eye fatigue, and you cannot focus on a screen longer than normal, Dr. Eisley suggests visiting an optometrist.

“The main thing again is just to make sure you are taking breaks, if you’re noticing you’re really struggling it might be worth getting seen.”

He said you should routinely get your eyes checked, even if you don’t notice any changes in your vision.

