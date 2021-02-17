Gov. Sisolak to make announcement about education, youth sports

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak will provide updates Wednesday during the state’s COVID-19 press call at 3 p.m.

The governor will be join Superintendent Jhone Ebert, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness.

He’s expected to provide updates on Nevada’s vaccination efforts, as well as education and youth sports.

You can watch the press conference live on the KOLO 8 Facebook page.

