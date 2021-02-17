Three people killed in multi-vehicle crash north of Wells

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol suspects impairment was a factor in a crash on U.S. 93 in Elko County that killed three people.

Troopers responded to the four-vehicle crash 27 miles north of Wells on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 around 6:15 p.m.

The NHP said preliminary investigation shows the driver of a white Dodge Ram pickup was traveling southbound on U.S. 93 toward Wells. Troopers said the driver allowed the pickup to travel from the southbound lane into the northbound lane and sideswiped a U-Haul moving van, and hit the front of a blue Ram pickup. The white Dodge Ram rotated toward the center of the highway and was hit by a Toyota Tacoma, causing the Ram to roll onto its right side.

The driver of the white Dodge Ram and two occupants of the blue Ram pickup were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the white Dodge Ram was identified as 24-year-old Sterling Jay Price of Visalia, California. The two deceased occupants of the blue Ram pickup were identified as 25-year-old Ramon Miguel Pena and 25-year-old Bryann Mendoza, both of Susanville, California.

Three people were killed in a crash involving four vehicles in Elko County. (NHP)

An adult male passenger in the white Dodge Ram sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. A juvenile passenger in the blue Ram pickup sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Both directions of US-93 were shut down from 6:15 PM until 12:45 AM on Friday February 12, 2021.

If you witnessed the crash, or have any information, you are asked to contact Trooper Payne at the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111. NHP Case # 2102-00717.

