Carson City man waiting for DETR payments

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -- KOLO 8 News Now’s Noah Bond is keeping his promise to you and will continue telling your stories until everyone who qualifies for unemployment benefits because of the pandemic is paid.

This is the story of a Carson City man named Jeff Arnold.

He says he’s a construction laborer and lost about a month of work because of the pandemic.

Bond first bought you Arnold’s story in November of 2020, but sat down with Arnold in February of 2021.

”You said since the last time we met you received a payment. Can you tell me about that?” Bond.

“I have been paid $1,407, which to the best of my knowledge is the State paying me for three of the five weekly claims,” Arnold responded.

He says he wrote an email to Nevada’s Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation otherwise known as DETR.

“To whom it may concern at DETR. I’m wondering why I can’t get my claims paid. I have a total of six claims, five that are one week each and one that is one day,” Arnold.

He says DETR has not responded.

“It’s been eleven months since Gov. Sisolak shut down the State initially to help stop this pandemic to slow it down and yet you’ve not received all the money you’re owed. What are your thoughts about that?” Bond.

“I’ve got a power bill in there (he points to another part of his home), an electric bill in there. I’ve got two insurance bills, one for my motorcycle, one for my car. I’ve got bills,” Arnold.

“How many times have you attempted to call DETR?” Bond.

“In the year I’ve called at least 25 times and I have never one single time ever gotten through,” Arnold.

He is back to work, but admits he lives paycheck to paycheck and says he needs the money he says DETR promised him.

He says he has written three letters and five emails over the last year, but again has heard no response.

“Gov. Sisolak said fixing this unemployment problem is a priority. What are your thoughts about that?” Bond.

“I hope he makes it a priority. I hope they actually open an unemployment office,” Arnold.

”What would you like to say to DETR?” Bond.

“Please open an office. Please open an office where people can go and have their questions answered,” Arnold.

