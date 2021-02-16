Winter weather delays COVID vaccine deliveries, Quad County event rescheduled

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter weather hitting parts of the country this week has delayed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to our area, forcing health officials to reschedule Wednesday’s vaccination event in Yerington.

Carson City Health and Human Services said the event scheduled for Feb. 17 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds will now happen Feb. 19 instead.

CCHHS is not cancelling events or appointments.

Those who were scheduled to receive their second dose at this event will not need to make an appointment, officials said. Appointment times will remain the same. Individuals will receive an email confirmation of their second dose appointment with the new date. If the individual does not have an email, they will receive a phone call from CCHHS notifying them of the rescheduled date.

This event was for those who received their first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on January 20, 2021.

As the winter weather continues across the country, additional events may be rescheduled. Anyone with questions can call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (775) 434-1988.

For more information the COVID-19 vaccine and to see who is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Quad-County Region, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.