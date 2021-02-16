Advertisement

Virginia City makes modifications to some annual events; will wait and see on others

By Ben Deach
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The streets and parking lots of Virginia City were quite crowded on President’s Day, something that for most of last year was not the case.

“Things should be a lot better,” said Reverend James Matthieu of Virginia City’s Silver Queen Hotel. “2020 was a complete loss.”

One of the big questions this year will be what happens with the towns many annual events

“Without these events, Virginia city would probably die,” Matthieu added. “That’s how important it is.”

Deny Dotson is the city’s tourism director. And next up on his agenda is how to handle the annual rocky mountain oyster festival set for mid-march. He says the event will go on as scheduled in a number of the towns restaurants with a limited number of guests.

But some of the other big events cannot be modified in that way, like the annual camel and ostrich races that are held in September.

“Camel races we haven’t figured out yet,” Dotson admitted. “That will be a challenge but hopefully things continue to improve.”

Updates to regarding the events can be found on Virginia City’s website. Normally the events are listed well in advance, but given the uncertain nature of this year, they will be updated on a monthly basis.

