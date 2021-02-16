Advertisement

Vegas airport name change to honor former Sen. Harry Reid

McCarran International Airport logo.
McCarran International Airport logo.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:39 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A county board voted unanimously to rename busy McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.

The all-Democratic Clark County Commission approved a measure Tuesday directing the county’s airport staff to file a change with the Federal Aviation Administration renaming the facility Harry Reid International Airport.

The airport’s current namesake is former Nevada Sen. Patrick McCarran, who was known for his contributions to aviation along with his anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic views. Reid, a Democrat and former Senate majority leader, retired from the Senate in 2016 after serving 30 years.

The county commission oversees the airport and is the final authority on a name change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police Department
RPD: One dead after neighbor dispute leads to shooting
File image
Victim identified in deadly Sparks shooting
Four vehicles were involved in this crash on US 395 in Douglas County
Multiple vehicle accident closes US 395 NB in Minden
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of the suspect.
LCSO searching for suspect in stalking and burglary attempts
Updated quarantine guidance for vaccinated population

Latest News

Aiken County home invasion
Home invader dies after elderly victims fight back in Aiken County, S.C.
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 3 deaths, 25 new cases
Ken Williams, 31, Emmanuel Armour-Mclendon, 27, and Jayvon Embers, 32, were arrested after a...
Sparks men facing drug charges after routine traffic stop
A man caught in an avalanche last year at Alpine Meadows has filed a lawsuit against the ski...
Alpine Meadows Ski Resort sued after 2020 avalanche