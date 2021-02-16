Vegas airport name change to honor former Sen. Harry Reid

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A county board voted unanimously to rename busy McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.

The all-Democratic Clark County Commission approved a measure Tuesday directing the county’s airport staff to file a change with the Federal Aviation Administration renaming the facility Harry Reid International Airport.

The airport’s current namesake is former Nevada Sen. Patrick McCarran, who was known for his contributions to aviation along with his anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic views. Reid, a Democrat and former Senate majority leader, retired from the Senate in 2016 after serving 30 years.

The county commission oversees the airport and is the final authority on a name change.

