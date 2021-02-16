Advertisement

Updated quarantine guidance for vaccinated population

(Source: WSFA/Gray News)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:31 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated quarantine guidance for those that have been fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19.

There are two recommendations to be aware of - one for general population and one for vaccinated health care personnel, patients and residents in health care settings.

The vaccinated general population does not have to quarantine if they meet the following three criteria:

  • Are fully vaccinated (i.e., ≥2 weeks following receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series, or ≥2 weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine)
  • Are within 3 months following receipt of the last dose in the series
  • Have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure.

Individuals who do not meet all three of the above criteria should continue to follow current quarantine guidance after exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Vaccinated health care personnel, patients and residents in health care settings do not have to quarantine if they meet the following criteria:

  • Fourteen day quarantine continues to be recommended for residents and inpatients of facilities because the risk of transmission and higher risk of serve disease (See website - Infection Control section)
  • Staff - health care personnel - there is an option to not quarantine if they meet the three criteria above. They should be monitored for 14 days and clinically evaluated and tested if symptoms develop.

The full CDC update can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/clinical-considerations.html

