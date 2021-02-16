Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re looking at a few dry days head. The long term forecast begins on the active side with increasing confidence in a storm to impact the Sierra and western Nevada region Thursday extending into Saturday. Likely impacts would be Sierra snow, western Nevada valley rain, gusty southwest winds, and travel hazards for mountain passes and Tahoe area roadways for the duration of the storm.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

