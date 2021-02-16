Advertisement

Sparks men facing drug charges after routine traffic stop

Ken Williams, 31, Emmanuel Armour-Mclendon, 27, and Jayvon Embers, 32, were arrested after a routine traffic stop resulted in a deputy finding drugs and a stolen firearm inside their vehicle.(Sparks Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three Sparks men are facing several charges after a routine traffic stop resulted in a deputy finding cocaine, marijuana, and a stolen firearm.

The men were pulled over Feb. 13, 2021 on I-580 southbound at Mill Street around 11:45 p.m. for suspended license plates and an inoperable license plate light.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy who pulled them over smelled an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A K9 was deployed and alerted to the presence of a narcotic odor inside, leading to a search of the vehicle. A handgun reported stolen out of Las Vegas was found, as well as a digital scale, a razorblade with a white powdery substance, baggies containing a white powdery rock substance, and marijuana.

The three men were identified as 27-year-old Emmanuel Armour-Mclendon, 31-year-old Ken Williams, and 32-year-old Jayvon Embers. All are all charged with Possession of Less Than 14 Grams of Cocaine, Possession of 126.13 Grams of Marijuana, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, two counts of Transporting a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substance Act – all felonies.

Embers is charged with an additional misdemeanor count of Driving a Vehicle with a Suspended Vehicle Registration.

