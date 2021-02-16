Advertisement

Nevada men’s basketball series against Colorado State postponed

Basketball
Basketball(WTOK)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:57 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada men’s basketball series against Colorado State scheduled for Feb. 20-22 has been postponed. The Mountain West Conference cited health and safety concerns.

Nevada’s last series was also postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases in the Wolf Pack program.

The team has not played since Feb. 7th.

Their next series is scheduled for Feb. 26-Feb. 28 against Utah State.

The conference said in a statement that further updates and schedule adjustments will be announced at a later date.

