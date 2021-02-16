Advertisement

Multiple vehicle accident closes US 395 NB in Minden

Four vehicles were involved in this crash on US 395 in Douglas County
Four vehicles were involved in this crash on US 395 in Douglas County(NHP)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple vehicle crash in Douglas County that left a pickup truck embedded in a plumbing van.

The accident happened on US 395 at Airport Road. The highway is closed and NHP is diverting traffic.

NHP says the crash involved four vehicles. Three people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A multiple vehicle crash on US 395 at Airport Road in Minden.
A multiple vehicle crash on US 395 at Airport Road in Minden.(Anthony)

