Multiple vehicle accident closes US 395 NB in Minden

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple vehicle crash in Douglas County that left a pickup truck embedded in a plumbing van.

The accident happened on US 395 at Airport Road. The highway is closed and NHP is diverting traffic.

NHP says the crash involved four vehicles. Three people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A multiple vehicle crash on US 395 at Airport Road in Minden. (Anthony)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.