Martial arts school reacts to loosened COVID restrictions in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Loosened COVID-19 restrictions in effect as of Monday, February 15, 2021, provide hope and relief for local businesses. Martial arts schools across Nevada is just one of the industries reaping those benefits.

“We’re providing a safe environment and still moving things forward.”

Paul Reyes is the owner of 360 Martial Arts Academy, located at 8745 Technology Way, STE A in south Reno. For nearly a year, operations have been far from normal.

“We adjusted the way we teach class, we still have the separation, we have little X’s on the floor, we’re not able to pair up with anybody,” Reyes said.

With constant changes to restrictions from state leaders, he says it’s been hard to continue fighting.

Reyes added, “Everybody, including my students and us as staff, we’re just battling with motivation and sticking to it.”

Martial Arts studios, along with fitness centers, places of worship, gaming floors, restaurants, and bars, are now allowed to operate at 35% capacity, up from 25%. The latest move from Governor Steve Sisolak provides a light at the end of the tunnel for businesses like 360 Martial Arts Academy.

“It’s almost like a social place,” Reyes said, “People really enjoy coming and working out and chatting with other people and all that just disappeared of course, and it’s going to be nice to feel that again.”

The new guidelines allow some parents back in to watch their kids, as well as more students per class. Reyes is grateful for the learning lesson the pandemic has provided.

“It reminds you that we have to lean on each other sometimes, and my students were there for me and I can’t say enough thank you’s.”

He says he’s excited for the day when his studio feels like home again.

Reyes added, “In martial arts, we all understand sometimes you get hit, and you gotta stand up. You can’t just sit down there and cry and whine about it, so we gotta stand up and keep fighting, keep moving forward the best we can.”

With continued support and perseverance, we will come out of this global health crisis stronger than ever.

Reyes says martial arts is a sport fit for anyone. If you’re interested in trying it out, click here to schedule a first-time one-on-one session.

