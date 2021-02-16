From the Segregated South to South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) - The title Dr. King is most famously associated with activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was killed for his legendary work to de-segregate the south through nonviolent efforts and end racism.

In South Lake Tahoe, an educator bares the same title and grew up in those very circumstances, his family even hosting Martin Luther King Jr. during the rise of civil rights.

“They could’ve killed us and there would be no repercussions once so ever,” Dr. Jonathan King explains. The distrust and fear amongst minorities and law enforcement runs deep, as he details an unforgettable experience with police, “They put my father in the police car and they put me and my brother in the paddy wagon, I was five years old. And so I will never forget being in a paddy wagon at the age of five years old and being taken to the police station. I was basically harassed by the police and they were telling me they were going to kill me and my brother.”

Dr. Jonathan King is the Vice President of Student Services at Lake Tahoe Community College. He moved here in the Summer of 2018. His hometown is Albany, Georgia. “We were subjected to a lot of racism on a daily basis,” he states.

King’s Father Slater, Uncle C.B and Grandfather Clennon were fantastic influences of courage and strength, knowing that black people deserved better treatment, King recalls, “Many times my father was into good trouble. Meaning that he would basically take me and my older brother on some of those...I would say expeditions, of trying to de-segregate certain places.”

The King men were critical in launching the Albany chapter of the NACCP. During the Fall of 1961, the “Albany Movement” picked up momentum. The goal was to challenge all forms of discrimination. Hundreds of peaceful protesters were locked up and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was called to help the plan gain traction. “Dr. King stayed at our home and so he blessed our home big time by staying there and he had a press conference...can you imagine that, he held a press conference in our backyard,” Jonathan says.

By 1964, he was one of the first students to desegregate schools in Albany. “In the churches, walking down there in the face of dogs and cops with guns and somehow we made it and I do think a lot of this was based on our faith,” King tells KOLO 8.

One of his harshest memories is when Jonathan, his brother and mother were delivering food to a local jail where a family friend has been arrested, he was about three and his mother Marion was pregnant, she was attacked by officers as Jonathan recalls, “One of them went up to her and knocked her down with his fist and the other one came up behind him and kicked her in the stomach and then she lost consciousness. They could be in their 80s or 90s...did they ever have any remorse for killing my brother? And I’m not the only one...there are plenty more stories like that. For African Americans we have our issues and our issue is distrust. The big onus is going to be on white people to eradicate their inherent sense of superiority, that’s a lifetime goal.”

This is an uncomfortable trek down memory lane. It’s not just in history books, but in the dreams and thoughts of men and women still living today, King adds joyfully, “Looking at the Black Lives Matter movement, I have so much faith that in the next 20 to 25 years, we’re going to be living in a different country!”

He is hopeful that no one experiences his pain, knowing that a quality education and kindness are infinitely more powerful than hate.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.