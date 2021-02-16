Carson Sheriff’s deputies looking for attempted sexual assault suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify the person responsible for the attempted sexual assault of a minor.

Investigators say around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, February 15, an 11-year old girl woke up to a man kneeling next to her bed, touching her. The suspect reportedly ran from the apartment after the girl woke up.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s with brown hair long enough to stick out from under the rim of the black baseball hat he was wearing. The man is said to be about 5′8″ to 5′10″ with pointy eyebrows, stubble, and a large nose. He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and a black surgical style face mask. The man may have also had a backpack with him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the person of interest was seen on video footage riding a mountain bike south on Carson Street, passing the Carson City Inn around 5:53 a.m., which is reportedly not far from where the incident happened.

Investigators are asking people who have access to or own any video surveillance cameras in the area of 400 W. Winnie, or Winnie Lane and North Carson Street heading south, to review their footage for Monday, February 15, between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. for anyone matching the suspect description.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office or Secret Witness.

