Alpine Meadows Ski Resort sued after 2020 avalanche

A man caught in an avalanche last year at Alpine Meadows has filed a lawsuit against the ski...
A man caught in an avalanche last year at Alpine Meadows has filed a lawsuit against the ski resort.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:44 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A man caught in an avalanche last year at Alpine Meadows has filed a lawsuit against the ski resort.

According to the complaint filed Feb. 2, 2021 in Placer County Superior Court, Kaley Bloom claims that the resort was negligent and rushed to open the resort that day because it was a holiday weekend with fresh snow.

Bloom was with his friend, 34-year-old Cole Comstock of Blairsden, Calif., who was killed in the avalanche on Jan. 17, 2020.

Bloom sustained severe lower body injuries.

Authorities say both men were skiing in-bounds when the avalanche happened in an area between Scott Chute and Promised Land.

In the complaint, Bloom alleges in part, “the resort should not have opened this ski run under the circumstances, including, but not limited to, the previous night’s heavy snowfall, gusty winds, an unstable snow pack, as well as inadequate and/or incomplete avalanche mitigation efforts.”

Bloom also claims that the area where the avalanche occurred had been closed the day before, but had been unsuccessfully “bombed” earlier that morning in an attempt to reduce the known avalanche danger.

The complaint goes on to say that the resort “created a false and reckless illusion of safety.”

A case management conference in the case is scheduled for June 1, 2021.

