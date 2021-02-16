AB 106 now law, sends $$ to small businesses in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Assembly Bill 106 places $50,000,000 into the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support grant program. This is the second time that much money has been infused into program after the first $50,000,000 was handed out to small businesses who qualified for the money.

The money means as much as $10,000 to a small business. $20,000 if the owner has more than one business.

Kevin Stanley, owner of Granite Street Eatery says, the money is needed to keep the remaining small businesses particularly restaurants afloat.

“I think there is unfortunately, some business operators that after two to three months of running at low capacities,” says Stanley. “They’ve gotten into debt they cannot get themselves out of.....the money is not enough,” he says.

The money can be used to pay operating expenses like utilities, rent, inventory or even PPE.

Stanley says as occupancy in restaurants continues to ease, he knows if he were to receive the money, what he would do with it.

“I think in anticipation of customer flow, we are definitely going to need to hire more people,” says Stanley. “We have to bring them in, and yea that comes at a greater expense now. We have to furnish them with all their safety equipment,” he says.

It appears the confluence of events, more PET grant money, along with an increase in restaurant seating are helping local restaurants get back to normal, if only one step at a time.

Considering variants in the coronavirus have yet to be realized locally, perhaps that’s best.

The governor now says local jurisdictions now have 75 days to figure out how they are going to regulate businesses like the Old Granite Street Eatery,

Those new regulations should be in place May 1.

