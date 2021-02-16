Advertisement

6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Texas family uses charcoal grill to heat apartment

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:18 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Six members of a Texas family were taken to the hospital Monday after they used a charcoal grill to heat their home as a rare winter storm hit the region.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to a home in Houston Monday afternoon as temperatures failed to get above freezing throughout the day.

Crews said the family had the grill running for approximately four hours.

Of the six transported, two were adults and four were children. An adult and child were listed in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital.

The fire department urges people to never run a generator or grill inside a home, as it can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police Department
RPD: One dead after neighbor dispute leads to shooting
File image
Victim identified in deadly Sparks shooting
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of the suspect.
LCSO searching for suspect in stalking and burglary attempts
Local business reacts to new coronavirus restrictions.
Local tavern reacts to new coronavirus restrictions
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 2 additional deaths

Latest News

The KitKat V will be launched later this year in “several countries across the globe.”
Nestle creates vegan KitKat bar
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot
Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.
Hasbro scraps Gina Carano ‘Mandalorian’ action figures
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Girl hurt in crash involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid awake