Victim identified in deadly Sparks shooting

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:24 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found shot Sunday in Sparks.

Officers responded to 1855 El Rancho Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 14 after several callers reported hearing an argument and gunshots.

Police found Vintell Johnson with gunshot wounds. Officers started life-saving measures until medics arrived. Johnson as then taken to Renown Medical where he later died.

No information about a suspect was released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sparks Police Dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

