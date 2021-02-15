Victim identified in deadly Sparks shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found shot Sunday in Sparks.

Officers responded to 1855 El Rancho Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 14 after several callers reported hearing an argument and gunshots.

Police found Vintell Johnson with gunshot wounds. Officers started life-saving measures until medics arrived. Johnson as then taken to Renown Medical where he later died.

No information about a suspect was released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sparks Police Dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

