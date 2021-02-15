Advertisement

RPD: One dead after neighbor dispute leads to shooting

Reno Police Department
Reno Police Department((Reno PD))
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:28 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a dispute between neighbors led to a shootout in east Reno.

Police responded a report of multiple shots fired on the 4500 block of Mira Loma Drive around 8:30 Sunday night.

Officers say two neighbors got into a fight and began shooting at each other. One of them was killed.

Police are not looking for anyone else involved in the incident.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnulfo Villanueva was injured in a hit-and-run Feb. 4 while crossing the street in San...
‘They didn’t care’: Hit-and-run victim lies in street ignored by at least 4 passersby
This undated illustration provided by Blockchains LLC shows a proposed "smart city" in rural...
In desert east of Sparks, a technology firm aims to be a government
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal
Spaghetti Bowl interchange ramp closures this week
In this June 5, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles police chief Michel Moore, left, speaks as...
LAPD investigating report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’