RPD: One dead after neighbor dispute leads to shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a dispute between neighbors led to a shootout in east Reno.

Police responded a report of multiple shots fired on the 4500 block of Mira Loma Drive around 8:30 Sunday night.

Officers say two neighbors got into a fight and began shooting at each other. One of them was killed.

Police are not looking for anyone else involved in the incident.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call Secret Witness at 322-4900.

