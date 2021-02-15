Advertisement

Nevada reports 391 new virus cases, 11 deaths Monday

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Nevada health officials reported 391 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths Monday.

The latest numbers reported by the state bring the pandemic totals in Nevada to 288,739 known cases and 4,720 known deaths.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate has been trending down since mid-January and dropped to 12.8%, according to data posted Monday.

Nevada began loosening some restrictions on Monday that Gov. Steve Sisolak put in place to stem a winter surge. Restaurants, churches, mosques, casino floors and gyms were all able to be at 35% occupancy and public gatherings could be at 100 people or 35% capacity, whichever is less.

