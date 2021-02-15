Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The active weather pattern returns for Monday (President’s Day) with light mountain snow, valley rain, and gusty winds. By early Monday morning, the passes are expected to become hazardous and remain that way throughout the day with at least 4 to 6 inches of snow accumulation forecast. This includes, Donner Pass (I-80), Echo Pass (US-50), Carson Pass (CA-88), and Mt Rose Highway (NV-431). A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect Monday morning as well as a Lake Wind Advisory for Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake due to gusty winds creating rough boating conditions.

8 Day Forecast Starting Feb 15 (KOLO)

