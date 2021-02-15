Local tavern reacts to new coronavirus restrictions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting Monday the new coronavirus restrictions take effect and some businesses can increase its capacity from 25% to 35% or 100 people whichever is less.

The co-owner of Huntsman Tavern in Sparks said the 10% increase will barely make a dent in their business. However, Kyle McDermaid said he’s optimistic the state is slowly getting back to normal.

“I think 50% would make a difference compared to 35%, but most people have made their decisions, if they are comfortable coming out, they are coming out, if not, I don’t think they will come out until it’s 100%.” As part of Governor Steve Sisolak’s 75 day reopening plan there’s no capacity limit for outdoor seating.

At 35% capacity the tavern can have 35 people. McDermaid said being located in a shopping mall during winter is tough. He said even if they provide outdoor seating in front of the tavern, the weather doesn’t work in their favor.

“A lot of people don’t want to sit outside, I know other establishments have made makeshift outdoor areas with heating lamps and all of that, but that’s just not really in our budget.”

Businesses that can operate at 35% are pool halls, arcades, and gyms. Starting March 15 businesses can operate at 50% capacity.

McDermaid said, “I think once we get to 50% or more, there’s a lot of people that are not coming out and ordering in, they’re finally going to come out of their house and somewhat get back to sort of normal.”

Governor Sisolak said starting May 1st he would like to transition mitigation management to local authorities.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.