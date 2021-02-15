LCSO searching for suspect in stalking and burglary attempts

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection with stalking and burglary attempts.

The suspect was captured on home surveillance. The sheriff’s office posted an image of him on social media.

Officials said there have been several reports of stalking and burglary involving the man on the golf course at 50 Desert Lakes Drive.

If you recognize him, call the Fernley substation at (775) 575-3350 or LCSO dispatch at (775) 577-5023.

