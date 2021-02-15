Advertisement

Las Vegas police deploys large strike team to target DUI drivers

Drinking and driving graphic.
Drinking and driving graphic.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:40 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police are increasingly using a strategy of deploying a large group of officers in one part of the metro area to spot drunken drivers and get them off the road.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stopped using DUI checkpoints and instead periodically deploys a strike team of officers from multiple agencies.

Police Lt. Bret Ficklin said the idea is “to actively look for DUI drivers.”

The strike team usually picks one Saturday night each month to send dozens of officers into one area but this month chose a Sunday night to coincide with the Super Bowl.

