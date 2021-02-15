Advertisement

LAPD investigating report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’

In this June 5, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles police chief Michel Moore, left, speaks as...
In this June 5, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles police chief Michel Moore, left, speaks as someone holds up a portrait of George Floyd during a vigil with members of professional associations and the interfaith community at Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department launched an internal investigation after an officer reported that a photo of Floyd with the words "You take my breath away" in a Valentine-like format was circulated among officers, according to a newspaper report. Moore said Saturday, Feb. 12, 2021, that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Police Department launched an internal investigation after an officer reported that a photo of George Floyd with the words “You take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format was circulated among officers.

The Los Angeles Times reports Chief Michel Moore says investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved.

The officer who made the complaint will be interviewed Monday.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed by Minneapolis police after an officer pressed a knee on his neck as Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.” His death spurred protests across the country.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Los Angeles Times.)

