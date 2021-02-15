Advertisement

Emmy’s Flower Truck brings Valentine’s Day cheer to Midtown

The business offers individual flowers, bouquets on the go
The business offers individual flowers, bouquets on the go(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:56 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Business is blooming in Midtown.

On Valentine’s Day, dozens of people crowded around a 1965 Volkswagen Transporter in Reno’s Midtown neighborhood looking for the perfect bouquet to spread some cheer. The truck is run by Emily MacPherson and her best friend, Candy Cruz - two former flight attendants who had to retire this year because of the Coronavirus.

“We both love flowers and we dealt with flowers all our lives so we decided to start the flower truck,” said MacPherson.

That’s how Emmy’s Flower Truck got started. Cruz’s daughter, Sloane, also helps out. Two months into this endeavor the business is as popular as ever. From Carnations, to Lillies, to - of course - roses, Emmy’s has it all.

“We have people so happy,” MacPherson said. “I feel like the flowers are therapy for people. They come in, buy them for their friends, their neighbors, just because that’s a way that they can give to them without getting close.”

Investing in a VW truck was not an accident. MacPherson says the beauty of her business is being able to bring flowers, and cheer to anyone anywhere.

It is especially convenient for those who want to stay in isolation during the pandemic.

“I never really understood how closely knit everyone is (in Reno) and we have become part of that. It’s very exciting,” said MacPherson.

The flowers come from Northern Nevada wholesalers and farms. The ladies are also from the area; just a few locals trying to grow a dream and make someone’s dai-sy.

To find out where Emmy’s Flower Truck is headed next, follow them on Instagram.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated illustration provided by Blockchains LLC shows a proposed "smart city" in rural...
In desert east of Sparks, a technology firm aims to be a government
Anthony Joseph Coronado-Smith. Truckee Police Department photo.
Ex-Tahoe youth football president to prison for child sex
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Governor eases restrictions allowing The Whiskey Lounge to prepare for more customers
Governor eases restrictions; Reno lounge to prepare for more customers
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in...
UNR Pres. Sandoval, others support renaming Vegas airport after Harry Reid

Latest News

In this June 5, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles police chief Michel Moore, left, speaks as...
LAPD investigating report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Nevada reports 512 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 205 recoveries, 82 new cases
Spaghetti Bowl interchange ramp closures this week