Emmy’s Flower Truck brings Valentine’s Day cheer to Midtown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Business is blooming in Midtown.

On Valentine’s Day, dozens of people crowded around a 1965 Volkswagen Transporter in Reno’s Midtown neighborhood looking for the perfect bouquet to spread some cheer. The truck is run by Emily MacPherson and her best friend, Candy Cruz - two former flight attendants who had to retire this year because of the Coronavirus.

“We both love flowers and we dealt with flowers all our lives so we decided to start the flower truck,” said MacPherson.

That’s how Emmy’s Flower Truck got started. Cruz’s daughter, Sloane, also helps out. Two months into this endeavor the business is as popular as ever. From Carnations, to Lillies, to - of course - roses, Emmy’s has it all.

“We have people so happy,” MacPherson said. “I feel like the flowers are therapy for people. They come in, buy them for their friends, their neighbors, just because that’s a way that they can give to them without getting close.”

Investing in a VW truck was not an accident. MacPherson says the beauty of her business is being able to bring flowers, and cheer to anyone anywhere.

It is especially convenient for those who want to stay in isolation during the pandemic.

“I never really understood how closely knit everyone is (in Reno) and we have become part of that. It’s very exciting,” said MacPherson.

The flowers come from Northern Nevada wholesalers and farms. The ladies are also from the area; just a few locals trying to grow a dream and make someone’s dai-sy.

To find out where Emmy’s Flower Truck is headed next, follow them on Instagram.

