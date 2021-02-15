Advertisement

Bill introduced Monday would shift Nevada to a Presidential Primary state

Voters wait to enter a polling station during the 2020 General Election in Reno.
Voters wait to enter a polling station during the 2020 General Election in Reno.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:49 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A bill introduced Monday in the Nevada Legislature would make the Silver State a Presidential Primary state.

Assembly Bill 126 shifts Nevada from a caucus system and establishes requirements and procedures for conducting a presidential preference primary election, which is an election held in a presidential election year to determine the preferences of the registered voters of a major political party regarding the party’s nominee for President of the United States.

“This legislation is yet another reason the Silver State deserves to be the first presidential nominating state in 2024,” said Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II in a statement. We are a majority-minority state with a strong union population and the power structure of the country is moving West. I want to thank Speaker Frierson, who has devoted his career in the Assembly to make our voting process more expansive and equitable, for his help in securing Nevada’s spot on the national stage.”

Assemblyman Jason Frierson, Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez-Thompson, and Assemblywoman Brittney Miller are all sponsors of Assembly Bill 126.

The legislation includes ten days of early voting and same-day voter registration. It moves the date of the primary to the second to last Tuesday in January making Nevada the first in the nation presidential nominating state.

To read the bill as introduced, click here.

