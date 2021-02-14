Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we move into Sunday evening, one more weaker storm system will roll through the Sierra and western Nevada lasting until Monday morning. Plan for another period of gusty west winds, mountain snow and light valley rain showers. Despite this being a weaker system, we could see at least 1-6 inches of snow in the Sierra along our passes and lesser amounts across NE CA, and one to 3 inches along the Sierra in Mono county. Holiday traffic may make travel more challenging Monday morning, so be sure to check the road conditions and weather, and have a backup plan.

8 Day Forecast starting Feb 14
8 Day Forecast starting Feb 14(KOLO)

