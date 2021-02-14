Advertisement

Note-Able Music Therapy helping listeners cope with the pandemic

Note-Able calming people as they navigate through the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Note-Able calming people as they navigate through the Coronavirus Pandemic.(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:05 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calming people through music and much more.

“(It has) been a really hard time with people feeling isolated and so we thought the best way we could reach people was through the radio,” said Note-Able Music Therapist, Sharon Hickox.

As the Coronavirus pandemic still rages on, Hickox and her counterpart, Nate Eng, thought people needed a way to feel at ease from anywhere, so the two started the Bluebird Radio Hour.

“Research shows that even if we’re not in the same room, if we are making music together we can connect with people,” Hickox said.

After securing a couple grants, Hickox and Eng found a home at KWNK 97.7FM. The two broadcast sing-along songs, mindfulness teachings, and other segments to keep listeners engaged.

“You just never know what kind of music is going to come out next and it’s just a fun and entertaining time,” said Hickox.

The Bluebird Radio Hour has been especially beneficial to Mary Lee Fulkerson. She has been in quarantine since the pandemic started and misses interacting with her family in person.

“I can easily get down,” Fulkerson said. “My only wish is that (Bluebird Radio Hour) would be on more than once a week because there is something so cheerful about music.”

Cheer in times where some don’t have a lot to be happy about. Now listeners have an avenue to find hope. The show even offers times where listeners can call in and spread positive messages.

“(Listeners) have a way to know that they’re part of a community even though they can’t physically be a part of the community in the way that they were used to,” Hickox said.

The Bluebird Radio Hour broadcasts live every Monday at 10 am, and re-airs Saturdays at 3 pm.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Joseph Coronado-Smith. Truckee Police Department photo.
Ex-Tahoe youth football president to prison for child sex
Gov. Steve Sisolak addresses Nevadans on Feb. 11, 2021, three days before the statewide pause...
Gov. Sisolak eases restrictions, increases capacity limits for some businesses
Restaurants and bars
Nevada restaurants, bars welcome eased restrictions
The partially completed Fontainebleau Las Vegas, blue building on the left, is seen along the...
Blue hotel tower on Vegas Strip sold to Koch Industries arm
Governor eases restrictions allowing The Whiskey Lounge to prepare for more customers
Governor eases restrictions; Reno lounge to prepare for more customers

Latest News

Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen.
Nevada senators vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial
2-13-21
New Sparks Restaurant Owner One of Thousands Waiting for PG&E Settlement after Camp Fire
This undated illustration provided by Blockchains LLC shows a proposed "smart city" in rural...
In desert east of Sparks, a technology firm aims to be a government
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 1 death, 258 recoveries