Note-Able Music Therapy helping listeners cope with the pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calming people through music and much more.

“(It has) been a really hard time with people feeling isolated and so we thought the best way we could reach people was through the radio,” said Note-Able Music Therapist, Sharon Hickox.

As the Coronavirus pandemic still rages on, Hickox and her counterpart, Nate Eng, thought people needed a way to feel at ease from anywhere, so the two started the Bluebird Radio Hour.

“Research shows that even if we’re not in the same room, if we are making music together we can connect with people,” Hickox said.

After securing a couple grants, Hickox and Eng found a home at KWNK 97.7FM. The two broadcast sing-along songs, mindfulness teachings, and other segments to keep listeners engaged.

“You just never know what kind of music is going to come out next and it’s just a fun and entertaining time,” said Hickox.

The Bluebird Radio Hour has been especially beneficial to Mary Lee Fulkerson. She has been in quarantine since the pandemic started and misses interacting with her family in person.

“I can easily get down,” Fulkerson said. “My only wish is that (Bluebird Radio Hour) would be on more than once a week because there is something so cheerful about music.”

Cheer in times where some don’t have a lot to be happy about. Now listeners have an avenue to find hope. The show even offers times where listeners can call in and spread positive messages.

“(Listeners) have a way to know that they’re part of a community even though they can’t physically be a part of the community in the way that they were used to,” Hickox said.

The Bluebird Radio Hour broadcasts live every Monday at 10 am, and re-airs Saturdays at 3 pm.

