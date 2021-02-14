Advertisement

Nevada reports 512 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 512 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths as Gov. Steve Sisolak hailed downward trends in the coronavirus outbreak’s current surge.

The numbers reported by the state increased the state’s pandemic totals to 288,348 cases and 4,709 known deaths.

Clark County had 480 of the new cases and 14 of the additional deaths reported Sunday. The state’s largest county has had 222,429 cases and 3,639 of the deaths since the pandemic started.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate has been trending down since mid-January and dropped to 13.1%, according to data posted Sunday.  

