UNR Pres. Sandoval, others support renaming Vegas airport after Harry Reid

In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in...
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Two university presidents in Nevada have backed a push to rename McCarran International Airport after former Democratic U.S. Sen. Harry Reid for his decades of contributions to the state.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday that University of Nevada, Las Vegas President Keith Whitfield and University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval issued a joint letter in support of changing the name to Harry Reid International Airport.

The university presidents’ support follows similar letters made public last week from Democratic U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen and the Nevada State Democratic Party. The Clark County Commission is scheduled to consider the name change on Tuesday. 

