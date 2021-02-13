Sparks Fire Dept. to vaccinate seniors age 70 and older

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department will begin giving vaccines to Washoe County residents 70 years old or older beginning Monday, Feb. 22.

The clinics will be held on Mondays or Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Signups begin Monday, Feb. 15. Signups will be the Monday before and the spots open at noon. Signups are first-come, first-serve. Washoe County residents can sign up here.

The fire department will provide the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. They expect to vaccinate about 100 seniors per session. The clinics will be held at the Sparks Parks and Recreation Gym at 98 Richards Way in Sparks. Only seniors with confirmed appointments may attend.

“We are excited to offer seniors in our community another avenue to sign up to receive COVID-19 vaccinations,” Tyler Gayton, Spark Fire Department vaccine coordinator, said in a statement. “Signups are on a first-come, first-served system, so we are encouraging seniors to sign up early. If a time slot is not available, please check back weekly for new vaccination clinics.”

