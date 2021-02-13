Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Unsettled weather continues through the holiday weekend for the Sierra and western Nevada. Plan for periods of gusty winds, mountain snow and valley rain showers. A winter weather advisory is in effect tonight for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, with 6 inches of snow at the lake level and 5 to 10 inches above 7,000 ft. A wind advisory also goes into effect Saturday for the Western NV Basin. Expect west winds 20 tp 30 mph and gusts of 50 mph. These storms will make holiday traffic a bit more of a headache, so be sure to check the roads and weather and have a backup plan.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

