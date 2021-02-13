Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:19 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Unsettled weather continues through the holiday weekend for the Sierra and western Nevada. Plan for periods of gusty winds, mountain snow and valley rain showers. A winter weather advisory is in effect tonight for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, with 6 inches of snow at the lake level and 5 to 10 inches above 7,000 ft. A wind advisory also goes into effect Saturday for the Western NV Basin. Expect west winds 20 tp 30 mph and gusts of 50 mph. These storms will make holiday traffic a bit more of a headache, so be sure to check the roads and weather and have a backup plan.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak addresses Nevadans on Feb. 11, 2021, three days before the statewide pause...
Gov. Sisolak eases restrictions, increases capacity limits for some businesses
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Imann Natt-Singh, 22, on Thursday.
Sun Valley man arrested for allegedly attacking girlfriend
Walmart and Sam's Club offering COVID vaccinations appointments starting Feb. 12.
N. Nevada Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies administering COVID vaccine
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair

Latest News

Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather