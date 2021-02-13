Advertisement

Nevada senators vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen.
Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:41 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial ended Saturday with an acquittal as both of Nevada’s two Democratic senators voted in a majority that fell short of the two-thirds needed for conviction.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said it was obvious that Trump “was willing to use almost every measure at his disposal to gain and retain power, even if it meant overturning a free and fair election through violence.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen said Trump incited a violent insurrection against the Congress and then “failed to take action to defend the Capitol, his vice president, law enforcement, or our democracy.” 

