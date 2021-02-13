Major League Baseball announces new minor league alignment for 2021

RENO, Nev. (Major League Baseball) - A day after the Reno Aces announced a newly-signed Professional Development License, Major League Baseball has announced a new league alignment for the 2021 season and beyond. The Aces will compete in the Triple-A West league, which replaces the Pacific Coast League.

The new league includes 10 teams split into two divisions, with the Aces competing with the Las Vegas Aviators, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees and Tacoma Rainiers in the West division. In the East are the Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express and Sugar Land Skeeters.

The new league will reduce in-season travel for players and coaches, and offer better geographical alignment.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said: “We are excited to unveil this new model, which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues’ tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities. In modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritized the qualities that make the Minor Leagues such an integral part of our game while strengthening how we develop professional athletes on and off the field. We look forward to demonstrating the best of our game throughout local communities, supporting all those who are working hard to grow the sport, and sharing unrivaled technology and resources with minor league teams and players.”

