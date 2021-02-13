Advertisement

In desert east of Sparks, a technology firm aims to be a government

This undated illustration provided by Blockchains LLC shows a proposed "smart city" in rural...
This undated illustration provided by Blockchains LLC shows a proposed "smart city" in rural northern Nevada. A cryptocurrency company that owns 67,000 acres in rural northern Nevada wants state government to grant technology companies power to form local governments on land they own. Jeffrey Berns, CEO of Nevada-based Blockchains, LLC, wants to build a "smart city" run on blockchain technology on the land his company purchased in 2018. (EYRC Architects/Blockchains LLC via AP)(AP)
By Sam Metz
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 2:04 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A cryptocurrency company that owns a swath of land in rural Nevada wants the state to grant technology businesses the power to form local governments.

Jeffrey Berns is CEO of Blockchains LLC and wants to build a “smart city” that runs on blockchain, which is a digital ledger known mostly for recording cryptocurrency transactions.

The company claims local government isn’t equipped to oversee such a development and wants power over everything from schools to law enforcement on its land.

These so-called innovation zones have backing from the governor but have been met with skepticism and intrigue by state lawmakers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Anthony Joseph Coronado-Smith. Truckee Police Department photo.
Ex-Tahoe youth football president to prison for child sex
Gov. Steve Sisolak addresses Nevadans on Feb. 11, 2021, three days before the statewide pause...
Gov. Sisolak eases restrictions, increases capacity limits for some businesses
The partially completed Fontainebleau Las Vegas, blue building on the left, is seen along the...
Blue hotel tower on Vegas Strip sold to Koch Industries arm
Restaurants and bars
Nevada restaurants, bars welcome eased restrictions
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Imann Natt-Singh, 22, on Thursday.
Sun Valley man arrested for allegedly attacking girlfriend

Latest News

Governor eases restrictions allowing The Whiskey Lounge to prepare for more customers
Governor eases restrictions; Reno lounge to prepare for more customers
The partially completed Fontainebleau Las Vegas, blue building on the left, is seen along the...
Blue hotel tower on Vegas Strip sold to Koch Industries arm
"Sorry, We're Closed" sign
Bill passed providing $50 million in grants for Nevada small businesses
Virginia City businesses team up for new campaign.
Virginia City businesses team up for new campaign